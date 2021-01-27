KAMIAH — If you want to send your loved one a fun surprise for Valentine’s Day, the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be delivering candygrams for your special someone on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Choose from Cupid Crunch, Chocolate Strawberries, or a Crush soda with a tag that says, “I’ve got a CRUSH on you!” Any normal candygram (just one candy of your choice) is $10, and add additional choices for $5 each.
If you really want to get your special person’s attention, for $15 more you can send your loved one a singing candygram. A guitarist and two singers will deliver your candygram and sing for them. This service is available within the Kamiah and Kooskia city limits, or close proximity. All orders must be placed and paid for by Feb. 8.
For information on this YAB fund-raiser, contact the YAB Office, 208-743-0392, or uylctina@gmail.com, or visit 405 Main Street, Kamiah.
