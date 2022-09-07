STITES ­— The Gospel Lighthouse, 406 Main Street in Stites, will be host to a yard sale (inside and out) Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday is half-price day. Children from the church will also be selling lemonade and donating proceeds to a charity. All are encouraged to stop by.

