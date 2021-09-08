GRANGEVILLE — The City of Grangeville reports Walco will no longer pick up city yard waste containers on Mondays on the south side of town. However, through the end of October, they will pick up your yard waste container on your regular garbage pick-up day instead. Simply set your container on the curb next to your regular garbage container and your yard waste will be emptied at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.