GRANGEVILLE — The City of Grangeville reports Walco will no longer pick up city yard waste containers on Mondays on the south side of town. However, through the end of October, they will pick up your yard waste container on your regular garbage pick-up day instead. Simply set your container on the curb next to your regular garbage container and your yard waste will be emptied at the same time.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments