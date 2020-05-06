KAMIAH -- What is required and needed today? How can we win today and win in the future? Who is our opponent today? What has changed? What forces are threatening us?
To win in life requires current positive action, great decisions, strategy and more. Yesterday is gone. What are we doing today to win? What home run do we need to hit today? What is at stake in the world, your life and our community? What is next?
We have hit many home runs in our community in the past. We have hit many home runs in our churches and our lives in the past too! Thank you! But yesterday’s home runs won’t win tomorrow’s games. What changes do we need to make in the church? In our life? In our family? In our community? The future is at stake. This generation is at stake. We need more home runs! We need some spiritual home runs. Who is going to get saved? Who is going to be filled with hope, with God’s word and with the Holy Spirit? Who will be our next leaders?
What changes need to happen in our community? We need some home runs today and many more in our future. We need our elders to hit some more home runs. We need the young people to learn how to hit home runs now and in their future too. Anything left to itself will decline and decay. This is a call to action. Swing for the fence. Make the investments and sacrifices. Don’t let up now. Let’s stay out there. Get out there and make positive changes. Don’t make excuses, make progress! Batter Up!
- Kelly Lineberry is a pastor at The Life Center in Kamiah
