GRANGEVILLE — Certified yoga instructor Carly Decker, of Blossom Yoga, will be offering classes in Grangeville, held at Stars Dance Academy, Main Street.
Gentle Yoga, perfect for beginners, will be held Tuesdays, 2-3 p.m., April 4-May 7.
