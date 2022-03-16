KOOSKIA — The Sycamore family is quirky, unique and they’re living their best lives. And now, the comedy of this eccentric group will be brought to life by Clearwater Valley High School this week.
CV students will present “You Can’t Take It With You,” a comedy in three acts by Moss Hart and George S. Kauffman. Performances are set for Thursday through Saturday, March 17, 18 and 19, 7 p.m. each night in the CVHS cafeteria. Tickets are $5 per person.
“It’s fun and a lot of work, trying to get in all the needed time between people’s schedules,” said director Becky Ward, a parent who is taking on the director role for the first time. She has drama experience from years past, though laughed, “It’s been a while since college.”
Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons.
Seemingly normal things such as stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for the crazy Sycamore family. However, when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president, Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Can they? Will they? Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best-laid plans, see Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory.
CAST and CREW:
Penny Sycamore – Luella Smith; Essie – Eleah Swan; Rheba – Evelyn Ward; Paul Sycamore – Edoardo Miconi; Mr. Pinna – Anthony Skaggs (also one of “the men”); Ed – Jerod Murray; Donald – Jordan Murray; Martin Vanderhof “Grandpa” – Axl Fairbank; Alice – Rayne Martinez; Henderson – Autum Martinez (also Mrs. Kirby); Tony Kirby – Gabriel Kirsch; Boris Kolenkhov – Gus Welch (also one of “the men”); Gay Wellington – Seirra Tillery; Mr. Kirby – Dayton Mitzkus; Duchess Olga Katrina – Katie Forsman; Sound – Cassidy Thibert; Stage Hand/Costumes – JannaLee Murray; Lights – Dominic Forsman.
