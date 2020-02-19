KOOSKIA – Hearts were racing following Valentine’s Day.
A total 69 runners and walkers participated in last Saturday’s “Run With Your Heart” 3k fun run/walk at Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS). The fund-raiser drew participants from the Camas Prairie and White Bird, and as far as Moscow and Deary, with proceeds to benefit patients at St. Mary’s Hospital Heart Rehab Center.
The event, which also focused awareness on heart health, was organized by CVHS senior Melanie Gianopulos in honor of her father, Timothy Gianopulos, who died in September from congestive heart failure. The event is also her high school senior project.
“Planning a fun run in the middle of February is nerve-wracking,” Gianopulos said, “not knowing what North Central Idaho’s weather would unfold, after months of planning for this race, but we were blessed with a cloudy day.”
“It was amazing to see all of the different age groups participating in this cause,” she continued, “along with different athletic abilities. That’s the cool thing about running, because any age group can work up to running a race. You could feel all of the love in this event that went further than just a fun run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.