2nd Princess Payton Brown, Queen Abbie Frei, 1st Princess Makenna York 2023 photo

(L-R) Idaho County Fair 2nd Princess Payton Brown, Queen Abbie Frei and 1st Princess Makenna York at the 2023 Idaho County 4-H party.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies 14 to 18 years old interested in participating as a part of the 2023-2024 fair royalty. Girls must be going into their sophomore though senior years of high school and must be available through the end of the 2024 fair. Applications must be completed and turned in by July 5.

Candidates are required to attend four main events:

