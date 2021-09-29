For the fourth year, cadets from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA), located in Pierce, pitched in during the annual Clearwater River Cleanup Day on Sept. 17. According to a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) release, the cadets removed hundreds of pounds of debris and trash from the river and shoreline along a 5-mile stretch from Cherry Lane to Gibbs Eddy.
“While we host this event each year to help clean up the river, our goal is to find less and less trash each time,” stated BLM Cottonwood field manager Richard White. “Together with the Clearwater Management Council, we are really trying to encourage everyone who recreates on the river to leave no trace.”
The annual cleanup day event is supported by the BLM’s Cottonwood Field Office and the Clearwater Management Council (CMC), a multi-agency and multi-county group that cooperatively monitors and manages the environmental, social and recreational aspects of the river. It was also one of thousands of National Public Lands Day volunteer events occurring across the country this month.
In total, volunteers who participated in the cleanup event contributed more than 200 hours of labor.
In appreciation of the ChalleNGe Academy’s efforts and participation, the CMC donated $400 to the IDYCA Foundation.
