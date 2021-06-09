GRANGEVILLE ­— A 2021 Grangeville Bulldogs Youth Basketball Camp for grades K-8 is set for June 14-16.

Boys and girls in grades 4-7 will be from 8 to 10 a.m. with sign-up on June 14 at 7:30 a.m. Grades K-3 will be 10:30 a.m. to noon with sign-up that day at 10 a.m. Cost is $40 per child and groups will go by the grade the student just finished.

The camp is set for Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s new gym. Prizes will be awarded on the last day of camp for all participants. This is hosted by coach Cooper Wright, coach Michelle Barger and Grangeville High School basketball players.

