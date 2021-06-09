GRANGEVILLE — A 2021 Grangeville Bulldogs Youth Basketball Camp for grades K-8 is set for June 14-16.
Boys and girls in grades 4-7 will be from 8 to 10 a.m. with sign-up on June 14 at 7:30 a.m. Grades K-3 will be 10:30 a.m. to noon with sign-up that day at 10 a.m. Cost is $40 per child and groups will go by the grade the student just finished.
The camp is set for Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s new gym. Prizes will be awarded on the last day of camp for all participants. This is hosted by coach Cooper Wright, coach Michelle Barger and Grangeville High School basketball players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.