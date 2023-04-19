RIGGINS —The community of Riggins will receive a boost for youth and families when the Youth Dynamics-Adventures youth center opens in May.
“This community already does a lot of amazing things with amazing people,” said area director Wade Henderson. He explained Youth Dynamics is more than just a teen center. “We are a relational, adventure youth ministry whose mission is to invite and challenge youth to a lifelong adventure with Christ and His church.
They do this by “offering awesome adventures where we can connect with youth and create lasting relationships with them,” he said. “We hope that we can be an intricate part of this community and when people need help, they say, ‘I wonder how Youth Dynamics can help.’”
Henderson and his family purchased a home in Riggins about four years ago, with hopes of one day being able to retire there. They moved in full-time a little more than a year ago. He grew up in Lewiston until he was 13, and then moved with his dad to Darby, Mont. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and recently retired after 23 years of service.
“A pastor friend of ours, who is friends with the vice president of Youth Dynamics - Adventures was discussing expansion efforts of Youth Dynamics to rural communities and one of those communities they were looking at was Riggins,” Henderson said. “He mentioned they had a hard time finding someone to quit their day job, move to Riggins, and head this up there. Our friend knew we had just bought a house here with anticipation of retiring here and connected us.”
The center will be located in a space owned by the Salmon River School District 243 in downtown Riggins. An open house is scheduled for May 11, 6 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center, followed by the grand opening of the teen center.
Youth Dynamics is a nonprofit organization, and all the funding to support Henderson and his family in this full-time job, as well as the operational costs of this program, are all funded “through the generosity of supporters who are passionate about the mission of this organization,” he explained. Henderson is the only staff member currently and works with an eight-person advisory team of volunteers.
Upon opening, the teen center will start with hours on Fridays and Saturdays, times TBD. Ages will be middle school through high school.
“The center’s main goal is to create a fun, safe place for teens to hang out. The center is just a small portion of what we have planned. For example, this summer I have two awesome adventures planned so far,” Henderson said. This includes a three-day inflatable kayak trip with rock climbing on the Owyhee River and a five-day Salmon River raft trip.
He said he has also raised funds and purchased a 15-passenger AWD van that will be used to transport youth to a multitude of events and activities such, as movie theaters, water parks, bowling and indoor rock climbing.
“The possibilities are endless and will be largely influenced by the interests of the students here in Riggins,” he said.
He said the community’s response to this center has so far been “amazing.”
“Youth Dynamics does not need a teen center to perform its main mission of taking kids on outdoor adventures,” he said. “However, as I started raising support for this, it was brought to my attention that a teen center would be very valuable. Riggins already offers so much; I am just hoping to complement the good things that are already happening and perhaps be an additional resource in the community.”
