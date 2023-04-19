Henderson family photo

The Henderson family. Wade is the director of the new Youth Dynamics-Adventures center in Riggins.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS —The community of Riggins will receive a boost for youth and families when the Youth Dynamics-Adventures youth center opens in May.

“This community already does a lot of amazing things with amazing people,” said area director Wade Henderson. He explained Youth Dynamics is more than just a teen center. “We are a relational, adventure youth ministry whose mission is to invite and challenge youth to a lifelong adventure with Christ and His church.

