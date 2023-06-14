Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers for a trail maintenance project during Father’s Day weekend for youth ages 14-18 and their families. The group will be working to clear trails out of the Wilderness Gateway Campground June 16-18 in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness and will camp out for the weekend. Youth are welcome to come volunteer on their own or bring family members to volunteer. Families are also welcome to come camp and not participate in the trail work. All meals are provided for volunteers. No experience is necessary to join. See details and sign up at: https://idahotrailsassociation.org/event/2023-wilderness-gateway-youth/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.