COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy’s gun club is expanding to allow students from the local area to join. Membership is free for students ages 12 and older, thanks to a grant from the NRA Foundation. American Freedom Defense out of Greencreek will donate the range and instructor costs. The club will meet the second Thursday of each month through May. Training is set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monthly topics will be varied and students are not obligated to attend every month. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Gun rentals are available for $25. Call 208-935-5734 or e-mail amfdefense@gmail.com.

