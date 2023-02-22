Brody Mignerey photo

Brody Mignerey is an eighth-grade student at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “One of my favorite things is to go to our family’s property outside of Kamiah, in Woodland,” said 13-year-old Brody Mignerey. “It’s a time just to get away and be outdoors.”

Brody enjoys exploring the property on his dirt bike and also said he likes the history of the land.

