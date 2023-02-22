GRANGEVILLE — “One of my favorite things is to go to our family’s property outside of Kamiah, in Woodland,” said 13-year-old Brody Mignerey. “It’s a time just to get away and be outdoors.”
Brody enjoys exploring the property on his dirt bike and also said he likes the history of the land.
“It’s been in the family [on his mom’s side] for the past 122 years,” he said. “Our ancestors came here from Sweden.”
While there, he often preps for hunting season with his dad and other family members, as well as enjoys time away from the responsibilities of everyday life.
Brody is an eighth-grade student at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, the son of Justin and Mandee Mignerey. He has one brother, 9-year-old Blaine.
“My brother can be a little sassy, but the whole family actually has that sass,” he smiled. “We get along fairly well and do chores and other things together.”
Brody said his parents are believers in having responsibilities and everyday jobs to help ease them into adulthood.
“They want us to be self-sufficient,” Brody explained.
To that end, he enjoys splitting wood and helping outdoors at his home just outside of town.
At school, Brody said he likes the subjects of history and math.
“They have answers, they’re just set and straightforward, and I really like that,” he said.
And although he said he likes his shop class, he admitted there are more things left to chance in utilizing the equipment and tools in there.
“It can be challenging,” he said.
In his spare time, Brody likes to hang out with his family and go hunting, shed hunting and fishing when there’s time. He also likes to spend time with his friends outdoors.
Brody is a year-round sports enthusiast, playing football, basketball and baseball and competing in track, as well. Next year in high school, he will have to forgo track but plans to continue with the other three sports.
“I really look up to my dad who was a very good athlete,” he said. He also likes the connection of his dad being taught by one of his teachers, Mrs. Anderson, and coached by another of his teachers, Mr. Edwards.
“That’s pretty fun, to have that continue as my brother and I go through school,” he said.
The young man also spends time working — splitting wood for neighbors and doing other odd jobs — to pay for a pickup his dad already purchased for him.
“He got a steal on it, so he bought it, even though I won’t take driver’s ed until December,” he explained. “He is selling it to me for half what he bought it for, so I’m earning money to pay for it. I’m pretty excited about driving.”
Although Brody hopes to one day return to Grangeville, he’s not sure yet what he will do for a career following high school.
“I know when I’m 18, I will spend some time working with my dad first, until I figure out what it is I want to do,” he said. He has had several things suggested to him, such as being a lineman or a detective.
“My grandpa just retired as a detective, and I always really love to hear his stories,” Brody said. “It’s so interesting to see how crimes are solved, but I’m just not sure what I want to do yet, and I have some time to figure it out.”
One thing he does know is he enjoys life in a small town.
“I do want to travel because I haven’t been to very many places, but I would love to stay here in Grangeville,” he said. “It’s small, it’s nice, and it’s home.”
