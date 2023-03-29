For the fourth year in a row, the Free Press is taking the opportunity to interview youth throughout the community. We identify these stories under the heading “Youth in Focus,” not simply because we are highlighting them, but also because their thoughts, plans, ideas and niche in their communities is, indeed, in focus. We hope you enjoy the stories that shine a light on some of our area youth and their insights, hopes and goals.
KOOSKIA — Cassidy Thibert has spent the past three years behind the scenes of the Clearwater Valley Valley High School musical presentation.
The bubbly, articulate junior makes no bones about her decision to work the sound system.
“I am not an actor,” she smiled.
Cassidy may not enjoy being on stage, but she has helped the school’s musicals run smoothly.
“I really like the sound effects – that’s a lot of fun,” she said. This year, when the lights person ended up in the play, Cassidy also took over the lights.
“I enjoy helping,” she explained, adding that includes running lines or filling in for cast members during rehearsals.
She plans to train another person to take on her duties, much as she learned from former classmate Preston Ammerman.
Though she prefers to be behind the scenes on the drama front, Cassidy is a performer on the musical front. She plays clarinet for the CV band. However, she mentioned, she plays several additional instruments, including piano and acoustic guitar, as well as ukulele, harmonica, oboe, bass clarinet, and a recorder. Last year, she was chosen to participate in All-State Band.
The daughter of Toby and Bridget Thibert was born in Montana, and moved to Kooskia in grade six.
“It was different, but I found my niche and formed a good friend group here,” she said.
“When it comes to hobbies, I always get told I’m like an old lady,” she laughed. “I like to crochet, sew and knit.” She also enjoys participating in track and field at CV.
Following graduation, she is considering studying music education, possibly at the University of Idaho, though she has yet to make any final decisions.
Some of her words of wisdom come from her music teacher. Mrs. Elizabeth Nuxoll.
“We need more music! Mrs. Nuxoll says if all the world leaders had to sing together in a choir, there would be fewer problems,” Cassidy smiled. “I concur.”
