COTTONWOOD — As the saying goes, there isn’t any grass growing under Chloe Rowland’s feet.
The Prairie High School senior is the oldest of three, and her schedule is filled with family, 4-H, community, school, church and friends.
“I would like to believe that by using my leadership skills and outgoing personality, I can help others have positive experiences in their activities and mindset,” Chloe stated. And she’s done just that.
She and classmate Holli Schumacher recently took their HOSA project to state competition, where they earned first place and a trip to the national conference. Together, they created Emergency Preparedness kits for every room in Cottonwood Joint School District 242. These kits contained a Stop the Bleed Kit, basic first aid supplies, water, food, diabetic care items, personal hygiene items, and many other essential items that may be needed by students and staff in case of a prolonged lockdown procedure. In addition, they networked with local EMTs to conduct a Stop the Bleed Course, so the entire school staff was certified in using these materials.
“I hope to continue to be involved and help others. Community service is something I enjoy,” Chloe stated. “And I love being involved with the community and making a difference wherever I am.”
The daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland lists her parents as her heroes.
“They work so hard for everyone around them. They give up so much time and dedicate so much time, and honestly, they ask for nothing in return,” Chloe stated. “Their involvement in 4-H, I feel like, is a real testament to this. They work hard to help other people’s kids have good experiences and succeed. I hope that when I am older, I can also give selflessly to others and impact others.”
Chloe is a member of the Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club. At school, she enjoys playing volleyball and participating in Prairie League and Knowledge Bowl. She was the Idaho County Fair Queen for 2022 (and has earned many awards at the fair in a variety of projects), has served as Idaho 4-H State Teen Association Northern District Representative, State Teen Association Steering Committee member, Leadership!Now - Idaho 4-H Leadership Program 2nd year mentor, as an Idaho State 4-H Ambassador, and Idaho County 4-H Ambassador, a Northern Counties Camp counselor, and as a 4-H club officer and teen leader. Last summer, she was also elected as 2022-23 Idaho 4-H State Teen Association president. She also spends time babysitting and working at Cottonwood Livestock Auction.
“My best memory this past year has been being fortunate enough to go to Atlanta and represent Idaho and Idaho 4-H and also make so many lasting memories with my classmates,” Chloe said.
Two of Chloe’s best friends are her sisters: Halee, eighth grade, and Mikayla, seventh grade.
Chloe also serves as senior class president. She wouldn’t mind changing school policy if she had a little more power, or perhaps a genie lamp.
“One rule I would like to change are rules limiting student involvement,” she said. “I would also change the nine-day absence rule because, as a state officer, I am absent for legitimate, positive reasons and they are still considered absences. This is a state-enforced rule.” Following graduation, Chloe plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., to study nursing.
