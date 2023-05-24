GRANGEVILLE — Hollis Elliott is a hands-on learner.
GRANGEVILLE — Hollis Elliott is a hands-on learner.
That’s why, he said, he needs to learn his lessons from personal experience.
“Sometimes I have to learn things the hard way, by doing it myself,” he said, though he admits he has learned some lessons through watching his brothers and sisters: has two of each.
The son of Dustin and Jerrilyn Elliott of Grangeville, Hollis, 13, is in the seventh grade. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and moved to Grangeville when his father took a job as a physical therapist.
When he isn’t enjoying camping, swimming, dirt-bike riding or other outdoor activities with his family, he thrives on football.
“I’m a big fan of former Oklahoma University player CeeDee Lamb,” Hollis said. Lamb now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.
“He had a rough life, and he worked really hard to get where he is,” Hollis explained. Prior to college, he plans to serve a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Aside from Lamb, Hollis also finds his father an inspiration to him.
“He’s a really hardworker,” he smiled.
Not only is Hollis a fan of football, but his own dream is also to play at OU and go on into the NFL. To help achieve this goal, he plans to play football through high school.
“I also participate in wrestling and track,” he added. His favorite school classes are English-language arts, shop and physical education.
Hollis said one way he makes a difference every day is by choosing his attitude.
“I try to have a good attitude, and that can rub off on other people, too,” he said.
For the fourth year in a row, the Free Press is taking the opportunity to interview youth throughout the community. We identify these stories under the heading “Youth in Focus,” not simply because we are highlighting them, but also because their thoughts, plans, ideas and niche in their communities is, indeed, in focus. We hope you enjoy the stories that shine a light on some of our area youth and their insights, hopes and goals.
