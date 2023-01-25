GRANGEVILLE — Isaiah Bybee has a welcoming smile, a soft-spoken manner, and is articulate, a hardworker and straightforward.
These descriptions come from teachers, as well as those who know or meet Bybee.
The 13 year old is an eighth grader at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
“I love choir,” he grinned. “I also love football, and I plan to play in high school in the fall.”
Music and sports make up a good portion of the students’ time, but they are just two layers of Isaiah’s personality.
“I like science and music class,” he said. “I kind of struggle in math.”
Isaiah credits his teacher, Mike Johnson, with his interest in science.
“He doesn’t just talk at you. It’s very hands-on and interactive,” he stated. “I like that, feeling like you are a part of the process and not just lectures.”
Besides his choir instruction via teacher Carla Astle, additional music skills are self-taught.
“I have an electric guitar, and I just got an acoustic guitar for Christmas,” he said. Practicing and watching some tutorial videos on YouTube have given him the ability to play.
Isaiah said he looks up to his older brother, Gabe, who is a senior at Grangeville High School.
He’s talked to me about high school, so I kind of have an idea of what to expect,” he said.
Isaiah also gives a great deal of credit to his parents, Matt and Lacey Bybee, for his success and happiness.
“They’re encouraging and supportive. They talk to us. They really have great parenting skills,” he emphasized.
He feels those skills are generational, passed down from his grandparents to his parents, and he feels one day he and his brother will be able to carry on with those same tools as they navigate life, relationships and parenting.
“I look up to my family and I like spending time with them,” he said. A couple of activities he likes to participate in with his dad are rock and rattler collecting.
Although it’s quite early to make any final decisions, he said, Isaiah might like to create art one day as a career.
“We’ll see,” he smiled. “There are a lot of possibilities.”
