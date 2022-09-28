STITES — “I like making people happy and seeing them smile,” said Willa Bradley, long brown hair in pigtails.
“Yeah, me, too,’ grinned Lynnleigh Schlieper, freckles scattered across her nose.
The cousin duo — each 8 years old — was busy selling lemonade at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Stites on Sept. 9. Willa is the daughter of Josh and Shilo Bradley of Stites and Lynnleigh is the daughter of Chelbie Schlieper of Lewiston.
“I have to ask my mom how long we’ve done this, but since I was a little girl,” Willa said seriously. “OK, four years.”
The lemonade stand was put together, decorated and painted by Willa and her mom.
“I wanted to do this because I want to help people,” Willa stated.
“Yeah, it’s nice to help people,” added Lynnleigh.
The money made from the lemonade stand goes to charity. In years past, money has been donated to a local person in need who had cancer, to a children’s home and to the church Sunday school program. This year, the proceeds will go toward purchasing gifts for people who reside in the nursing home.
“We used to visit my Uncle Wilbern there,” Willa said. “But he died.”
Willa said she noticed when she went there that there are some people who do not get any visitors.
“That’s sad,” Lynnleigh acknowledged.
“Yes, so I want to help them, and I want to encourage other people to go there and visit — and you don’t even have to be a family member,” Willa emphasized. “You can just visit any person.”
She said she plans to continue visiting there, playing the piano for residents, reading or maybe playing games with those who want to.
“I just love it,” Willa smiled when asked about the ups and downs of having a lemonade stand. “It’s just fun to make people happy and give them something they want.”
While Willa is homeschooled, Lynnleigh attends Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia. Both are in the third grade.
“Giving some money away makes you feel nice,” Lynnleigh stated.
“And your time to people. Smiling at them and helping them. It’s good,” Willa nodded.
The girls raised $224.23 at their stand this year.
