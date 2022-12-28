For the fourth year in a row, the Free Press is taking the opportunity to interview youth throughout the community. We identify these stories under the heading “Youth in Focus,” not simply because we are highlighting them, but also because their thoughts, plans, ideas and niche in their communities is, indeed, in focus. We hope you enjoy the stories that shine a light on some of our area youth and their insights, hopes and goals.
ELK CITY — “If I could change one rule, one rule I would want to change is the rule of no jumping off the swings at school,” 11-year-old Annaleigh Cook said seriously.
The sixth grader is a student at Elk City School and is the daughter of Heather Kestner and Raymund Cook.
Born in Cheyenne, Wyo., Annaleigh has one brother and said she enjoys living in a small town because she loves the outdoors.
“When I grow up, I want to open an outfitting company to show people how special the wilderness is,” she said. Although she is not sure yet where she wants to live, she said she knows she wants to live with close access to the outdoors.
Her favorite school subject is reading, and in her spare time she enjoys skiing, hiking, hunting and archery.
She has an eye for archery, and in July placed second in her junior age division for compound bows at the Idaho 4-H State Shooting Sports Contest in Caldwell. She is a member of the Elk City 4-H Club.
“I liked that I got to shoot at distances I never had before [30 meters],” Annaleigh said. “It was a challenge at first converting yards to meters, and also getting to do the field targets instead of 3D targets.”
Annaleigh’s hero is Kristy Titus, best known for hosting the show, “Pursue the Wild.” She was raised in the backcountry of Oregon and tackles hunting adventures across the United States.
One day, Annaleigh would like to travel to Alaska.
“I want to hunt a moose,” she stated.
The outdoor lover feels she is a good friend because she cares about her friends and is kind to them.
“I make a difference in the world by being helpful,” she added.
Annaleigh has a three-legged Great Pyrenees, a cat, chickens and a rabbit.
