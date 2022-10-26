Madison Pottenger photo

Madison Pottenger with her dog, Zoey. She received the 4-H grand champion showmanship and grand champion in obedience awards at the 2022 Idaho County Fair.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — At the young age of 16, Madison Pottenger has discovered the joy of being content with herself.

“I have realized that being myself is better than specifically trying to fit in. Living my own life and not worrying what other people think has made my life so much easier,” the Salmon River High School junior said. “Though I do the majority of things others do, I make an effort to be different in everything I do.”

