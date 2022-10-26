RIGGINS — At the young age of 16, Madison Pottenger has discovered the joy of being content with herself.
“I have realized that being myself is better than specifically trying to fit in. Living my own life and not worrying what other people think has made my life so much easier,” the Salmon River High School junior said. “Though I do the majority of things others do, I make an effort to be different in everything I do.”
Pottenger is the daughter of John and Tracie Pottenger and has two siblings: older sister, Jordyn, and younger brother, Jasper.
Being her authentic self goes hand-in-hand with what she feels is her best quality: honesty.
“Sometimes my honesty can cause problems. I’m not afraid of my own opinions and I make my opinions heard. Even if sometimes the truth hurts, I will always be honest,” she stated.
Pottenger is active in her small community and is involved in sports year-round. She plays volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and rodeos in the summers.
“I am a leader in our little school district,” she said. “I love to go and help around my community, as well.”
She is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and Sources of Strength.
As far as the future, she isn’t quite sure yet about a career.
“I am currently interested in cosmetology school but haven’t made up my mind yet. I may be interested in nursing,” she shrugged.
One thing she does know is that she wants to remain close to her family — if not physically, in other ways.
“The Pottenger family is very large. I love how closely connected we are. Once a year, we have a family reunion on the beach and all spend time together,” she said.
“And my hero is my mom,” Pottenger added. “She is always there for me, supporting me in sports and activities, always open to talk about my day. I love coming home from practices and telling her about my day, then watching movies with her.”
One of her dreams is to own a ranch where she can have horses and continue with her love of riding and rodeoing.
“Then I can ride whenever I want and not have to travel. I want my house big enough that my family can come and visit,” she said.
Her close family leaves her feeling grateful and blessed, she said.
“Every time I am around my family and grandparents, I feel this way. I have the best grandparents in the world, John Pottenger and Caroline Pottenger,” she smiled. “I love spending time with them. They are always so welcoming, and my grandma makes the best elk steak and gravy.”
Pottenger said she is also inspired by her teachers, who “give their all just for our education.”
“I really enjoy history. I love how everything is true and how it shapes our future,” she said. “I’m new to agriculture classes, and I am really loving my vet science class.”
Although the academic education she is receiving is important, she feels some of the most useful abilities she is learning now are social skills and how to face adversity.
“I face challenges every day that I struggle with at times, but then I realize that these skills in learning are important,” she said.
Pottenger said one of the most difficult things about being a kid is that, “Even though we have all of these freedoms and rights to go hang out with friends and make our own decisions, the restrictions on some things are hard to take. I get why I have restrictions and things, but it can be hard to swallow. Sometimes adults don’t take you seriously and it’s hard to get your point across.”
Pottenger said she likes to keep her friend group small.
“A best friend is a friend who will never change. I have two best friends, Rylee and Raney Walters,” she said. “They have been my lifelong pals. Every moment I spend with them is worth every second. I think I’m a good friend. I don’t like doing things alone, so they are always there to go with me.”
When everything is said and done, Pottenger feels grateful for her life and the living things in her life rather than any material possession.
“I am most thankful for my family, friends and animals,” she smiled.
