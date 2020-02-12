GRANGEVILLE – The third annual Grangeville Youth Wrestling Crab Feed is set for this weekend.
Friday, Feb. 14, is family night. Cost is $35 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. Kids games and prizes will be available with music by Arctyk Fire.
Saturday, Feb. 15, is casino night for those 21 and older (valid i.d. required). Cost is $40 and includes 25 casino tokens and live music by The Butchers.
The event is set for the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 6 p.m. each night. The meal includes fresh, warm Dungeness crab with melted butter and lemon; smoked beef Kielbasa; homemade macaroni and cheese; bacon coleslaw; rolls; soda and water. A no-host bar will be provided by the Elks.
Bring your own crab crackers and picks or purchase new ones at the event.
Tickets are available at the Shiznits Trailer in Grangeville and Bud’s PowerSports in Cottonwood, or call 208-983-8045; 208-553-6793; 208-507-1740; or 208-791-5986.
