COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County YWCA Live Purse Auction is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 501 King Street. Doors open at noon and a pulled pork lunch with sides will be served with the auction starting at 2 p.m.
The community is invited to attend, listen to a short presentation from a special speaker and bid on live and silent auction items, as well as desserts.
Items and volunteers are still sought for the auction. Generally, items are placed in a purse of some kind — a traditional purse or an item such as a 31 bag or cooler. These items include a variety of handmade items, as well as gift certificates, gas cards, jewelry, camping and fishing gear and more.
To volunteer, give items or donate money, call YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead at 202-717-7710, or volunteers Colleen Sonnen at 208-962-7049 or Joan Renshaw at 208-717-7709.
All proceeds go toward the benefit of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Idaho and Lewis counties.
