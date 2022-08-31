COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County YWCA Live Purse Auction is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 501 King Street. Doors open at noon and a pulled pork lunch with sides will be served with the auction starting at 2 p.m.

The community is invited to attend, listen to a short presentation from a special speaker and bid on live and silent auction items, as well as desserts.

