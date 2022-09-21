COTTONWOOD — More than 200 people showed up to the seventh YWCA Purse Auction at the Cottonwood Community Hall Sunday, Sept. 18.
“I feel so blessed — we raised $20,000,” smiled YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead. All funds will be utilized in Idaho and Lewis counties.
This year’s event was bittersweet, Beckstead said, as it is the final year for the purse auction unless another volunteer takes it over.
“Colleen [Sonnen] has done a fabulous job, but this is her last year as organizer,” Beckstead said.
Sonnen shared how the YWCA storage unit was broken into and items stolen (which were later recovered) and how that canceled the auction for a year and then COVID canceled it again.
“But this year, we have so many items,” she smiled, hand waving over the contents of the room which included more than 150 auction items. In addition, a silent auction and a live dessert auction were also held.
“You’re making the auctioneer work hard,” smiled Shane Arnzen, who has auctioned the event for many years, bantering with the buyers, as well as the volunteers. The Idaho County fair royalty court (queen Abbie Frei, first princess Makenna York and second princess Payton Brown, all Grangeville High School students), as well as Prairie student Morgan Click, helped showcase each item for the audience to view while bidding.
As a reminder why the auction takes place, a former victim of abuse and domestic violence, Becky, shared part of her story.
“I was in labor and chopping wood for a fire in a little trailer with no running water or electricity,” she explained. Involved in a plural marriage situation, her now-ex-husband had made it nearly impossible for her to have any type of independence and had low self-worth due to constant berating.
When she was finally able to leave the situation, she had nothing.
“Kristy helped us go from being homeless to getting into an apartment,” she said. “Maybe a shower curtain seems like a little thing, but I didn’t have one. I didn’t have anything of my own.”
Beckstead emphasized it’s because of stories like this and people like Becky, she has been the local YWCA advocate for 11 years.
“Seeing their successes and helping them realize their value is all worth it,” she said.
For questions, contact Beckstead at 208-717-7710 or 208-983-0888.
