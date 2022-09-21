COTTONWOOD — More than 200 people showed up to the seventh YWCA Purse Auction at the Cottonwood Community Hall Sunday, Sept. 18.

“I feel so blessed — we raised $20,000,” smiled YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead. All funds will be utilized in Idaho and Lewis counties.

