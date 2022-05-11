The organizational meeting for the 2022 Camas Prairie Zephyr American Legion baseball team will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood. Meet at the back door of the school at 1916 East Street.
This event is mandatory for players and at least one parent.
Coach David Shears, Jr. will present the schedule of games and tournaments. A schedule for practices will be announced after school ends.
Young men, ages 14-19, attending school in Craigmont, Nezperce, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia or Kamiah are eligible. Others may also qualify. Contact Shears with questions or for more information at 208-816-0201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.