The organizational meeting for the 2022 Camas Prairie Zephyr American Legion baseball team will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood. Meet at the back door of the school at 1916 East Street.

This event is mandatory for players and at least one parent.

Coach David Shears, Jr. will present the schedule of games and tournaments. A schedule for practices will be announced after school ends.

Young men, ages 14-19, attending school in Craigmont, Nezperce, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia or Kamiah are eligible. Others may also qualify. Contact Shears with questions or for more information at 208-816-0201.

