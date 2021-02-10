GRANGEVILLE — Recently, two Grangeville FFA members competed in the (virtual) North Idaho District Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event.
Sophomore Tyler Zimmerman placed first in Division A and will advance to state in April (where he will also compete in Creed, since SLC was cancelled last year) and freshman Ray Holes Jr. placed second in Division B.
“This is a difficult contest where members draw an agricultural topic out of a hat and have 30 minutes to write and memorize a four-to-six minute speech, as well as prepare for five minutes of questions related to their topic,” explained Grangeville High School agricultural sciences instructor and FFA advisor Katie Mosman. “To see such success from these young members is extremely commendable. We are very proud of you!”
