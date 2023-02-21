Local help is available by calling a YWCA advocate; this is funded through grants and donations.

Call Kamiah at 208-935-0044, Grangeville at 208-983-0888, or Orofino at 208-476-0155.

After hours and on weekends, call 1-800-669-3176 (Lewiston).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments