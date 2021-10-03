Sweet Pines Alpacas and Alpaca Harmony are located at 1453 Talmaks Road, Craigmont ID 83523. Call 208-924-0412. Boutique items are also pictured and for sale at the online store: sweetpinesalpacas.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments