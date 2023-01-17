The board welcomes input from county residents. Duman encourages people to reach out with suggestions and ideas, not just with problems. Regularly scheduled meetings are held most Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. Agendas and meeting minutes (and audio recordings of some meetings) can be found on the county’s website https://idahocounty.org
Anyone can ask for time to present a topic on a future agenda, according to Brandt.
Contact the commissioners directly by email or call the county clerk’s office at (208) 983-2751 for assistance.
Skip Brandt- sbrandt@idahocounty.org
Ted Lindsley- tlindsley@idahocounty.org
Denis Duman- dduman@idahocounty.org
