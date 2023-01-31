In last week’s story on Melisa Kaschmitter bring voted in as the chair of the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees, I reported the wrong board vote. The vote to elect Kaschmitter as chair was unanimous. I apologize for this error. – lp

