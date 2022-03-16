In last week’s story on the proposed Salmon River Ambulance District, a percentage was incorrectly listed due to reporter error. The corrected paragraph with the right percentage reads as follows:

As proposed, an ambulance district would assess taxpayers to provide even compensation for first responders, ensuring an ambulance is staffed and available 24/7 for emergency response. To do this, property owners within the district would see a 0.04% increase on their county taxes. An example explained in the letter, if an owner’s assessed property value (not appraised value) is listed at $100,000, that person’s ambulance dues would be $40 a year. — David Rauzi, editor

