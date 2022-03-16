In last week’s story on the proposed Salmon River Ambulance District, a percentage was incorrectly listed due to reporter error. The corrected paragraph with the right percentage reads as follows:
As proposed, an ambulance district would assess taxpayers to provide even compensation for first responders, ensuring an ambulance is staffed and available 24/7 for emergency response. To do this, property owners within the district would see a 0.04% increase on their county taxes. An example explained in the letter, if an owner’s assessed property value (not appraised value) is listed at $100,000, that person’s ambulance dues would be $40 a year. — David Rauzi, editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.