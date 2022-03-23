• In last week’s Free Press story — City council ups ambulance volunteer stipends — a few mistakes were made. The increased stipends for advanced EMT, basic EMT and driver should have been listed as per run rates. The rates for standby and extra miles should have been shown as per shift rates. The Free Press apologizes for the errors. — Norma Staaf

