KOOSKIA — “There are differences between each school in what the costs are to educate students,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins said at the Nov. 17 board of trustees meeting.

“We’re going over numbers as we prepare for the next school year,” he said.

He gave the following numbers for MVSD schools:

∙In Grangeville schools, it costs the district $2,193.36 per student.

∙In Clearwater Valley schools, it costs the district $2,680.42 per student.

∙In Elk City, it costs the district $2,528.11 per student.

“Why is there such a difference between Grangeville and Kooskia students?” trustee Laci Myers asked.

“It has to do with scales of economy, number of teachers, kids per teacher,” Higgins answered.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments