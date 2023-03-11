Cottonwood Credit Union

Cottonwood

1606 Lewiston St.

208-962-3451

M-F 8am-5pm

Cottonwood

316 Main St.

208-962-3451

M-F 8am-5pm

Craigmont

221 Main St.

208-924-0225

M-F 9am-5pm

Nezperce

410 Oak St.

208-937-9877

M-F 9am-5pm

Kooskia

1 Main St.

208-926-0089

M-F 9am-5pm

Grangeville

230 E. Main St.

208-983-1558

M-F 8:30am-5pm

Riggins

603 North Main

208-628-3100

M-F 8:30am-5pm

