During the past 14 days, Syringa Hospital and Clinics has seen 35 positive COVID-19 test results. The number of tests ordered in the past 14 days is 134. The number of cumulative positive tests to date is 121. The total number of COVID-19 tests ordered thus far 798. The number of negative air beds occupied is three, with four available.
According to the State of Idaho Division of Public Health portal, as of Nov. 5, there were 444 COVID-19 cases in Idaho County and 103 in Lewis County. The total state count sat at 69,829. COVID-19 related deaths were reported to be 673.
