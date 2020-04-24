“20 or 25 years ago a guy called me, he had a cow with a vaginal prolapse,” Veterinary Doctor Virgil Frei said.
“He was nice enough to put it in an alley for me, but he put a metal fence post behind it, and the flag on that metal fence post cut the vaginal prolapse.”
When Virgil arrived, the cow was in poor shape.
“The intestines were out and the feet were all tangled in them and they (instestines) were ripped- and we were in six to eight inches of mud,” told Virgil.
The cow’s owner was just as surprised at the scene and asked, “Now what?”
“Well, I’d shoot ‘em,” Virgil didn’t want to waste the man’s time.
The owner didn’t accept the answer. “Well, you’re up here already, you got to do something.”
“Literally, I had to remove 3-4 feet of intestine, tie the lining up. Clean it (intestine) up the best I could with the mud, push it in through the slit in the uterus, sew up the cut in the uterus, push the uterus back in, and sew up the prolapse,” Virgil outlined, “And he didn’t even give it any antibiotics except for the dose I gave him that day.”
The cow lived.
“I told him you just used up about 30 lives right there,” Virgil shook his head. “I could try that the rest of my life and it would never work like that.”
He has even gone as far as to develop a mineral supplement to address his findings.
“By doing an analysis of the livers of aborted fetuses,” Virgil said, “you can determine the mineral status of the cow. It’s a very accurate test.”
After 38 years of talking with producers and testing livers, Virgil has found that vitamin A and E deficiencies are some of the main issues he sees in the area’s cattle today.
“Vitamin A is high in green grass, if the ground isn’t too wet. The last several years, we’ve had wet springs.” Virgil said.
If there’s a vitamin shortage in the pasture, those deficiencies are likely compounded if feed is also inadequate.
“That hay you put up may be the prettiest green hay in the world, but the vitamin A in that hay only lasts about six months,” he said.
Virgil’s solution? An injectable or supplement that provides the needed vitamins. Nothing that most livestock producers haven’t heard before.
However, the mineral he has developed is created and continuously modified to fit the area livestock’s needs.
“I’ve had this mineral for 38 years and I’ve been tweaking it and tweaking it to match this area,” Virgil said. “An owner I visited just before I got back- we got to talking about vitamin A and vitamin E , which I would say he was low in, it’s common now. He was feeding something with only 100,000 units, and my mixture is to 600,000 units.”
Virgil said he had obtained a sloughed calf liver from that producer and had sent it off, but was still waiting on the results.
“My biggest thing,” Virgil said, “I think people underestimate nutrition. When they lose a calf they think, ‘What disease do I have?’” I don’t think on disease anymore. It’s usually a nutrition problem."
Future of the Beef Industry?
Virgil speculates that within the next 10-20 years people will see a marked decrease in antibiotic use due to increased pressure by the public. This push will establish a reliance on genetics and nutrition to carry producers through.
“The type of nutrition the cow gets during the first trimester determines not only the quality of the immune system in her calf when born, but also its rate of gain throughout life, its reproductive ability and longevity in the herd,” he explained.
The nutritional knowledge paired with the current DNA tests and the epigenetics can now help predict the biological traits in food animals, their reproductive ability and even quality of meat.
“They are getting very close to manipulating certain gene sequences to give you an animal that is much more resistant to bovine respiratory diseases, the leading cause of death in feedlot animals,” Virgil said.
Most of Virgil’s work now is with large animals. After suffering a cerebral hemorrhage three years ago that affected his intrinsic memory, Virgil is no longer willing to perform surgeries on his small animal clients.
“I just couldn’t live with myself if they died because I forgot something, or couldn’t do it correctly,” Virgil said. “The larger animals, well, they’re a little harder to screw up.”
There are no retirement plans on the horizon; Virgil said he will know when the time has come. And while his retirement may be spent in his wood shop or with his grandchildren, being a veterinarian isn’t just a job he chose, but a way of life, and, therefore, he will always be one.
“I’ll be around. I may not be around for calls like I used to be, but there will always be things to do,” Virgil said.
(0) comments
