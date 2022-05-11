GRANGEVILLE — “Pine Tree Community Credit Union had another excellent year,” said board of directors secretary/treasurer Janis Lance.

Lance reported gross income was $2.39 million, with income from loan interest accounting for 79.4% of total revenue, compared to 73.5% for 2020.

“Record-low interest caused investment income to drop to 12.2% of income from 17.3%,” she said. “Overall income decreased by 4% from 2020-21; but because of the allowance for loan loss recovery, net income was up 46.4%.”

She reported shares increased income from $12.6 million (20%), and the loan staff wrote 555 new loans for a total of $19.2 million.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments