GRANGEVILLE — “Pine Tree Community Credit Union had another excellent year,” said board of directors secretary/treasurer Janis Lance.
Lance reported gross income was $2.39 million, with income from loan interest accounting for 79.4% of total revenue, compared to 73.5% for 2020.
“Record-low interest caused investment income to drop to 12.2% of income from 17.3%,” she said. “Overall income decreased by 4% from 2020-21; but because of the allowance for loan loss recovery, net income was up 46.4%.”
She reported shares increased income from $12.6 million (20%), and the loan staff wrote 555 new loans for a total of $19.2 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.