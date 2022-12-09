“At the cross, at the cross where I first saw the light,
And the burden of my heart rolled away,
It was there by faith I received my sight,
And now I am happy all the day!”
— Isaac Watts
GRANGEVILLE — The year was 1962. Stites had its own PTA, Disney’s Lady and the Tramp was playing at the Blue Fox Theater and the Harlem Clowns basketball team visited Kooskia. Phone lines were installed from Tahoe Ridge, Big Cedar and Red Fir by Pacific Northwest Bell to dial those three-number-only phone numbers. A bear was shot in downtown Pollock and plans were drawn and money raised to build Grangeville Centennial Library.
It was also the year Grangeville and the surrounding communities gained what would become a beloved holiday fixture: The Cross on the Hill.
Located on a hill south of Grangeville toward Snowhaven Ski Area, the lighted cross is a beacon each year. For decades, the cross has been a community tradition, being lighted before Thanksgiving and continuing through the Christmas season, and then again starting the week before Easter and powered down following.
“The cross was started in 1962 by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, then in about 1970, the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club took over the maintenance,” explained Phyliss Pottala, club treasurer of Sno-Drifters.
She explained the Sno-Drifters keep a separate account for maintenance on the cross.
“People periodically send donations to help with the maintenance and upkeep,” she said.
The cross measures 100 feet by 125 feet, and it has a total 105 bulbs. The club tries to be as prompt as possible on removing the lights at the close of each lighting cycle, as they have been tempting targets for shooting practice in the past.
Pottala said reactions to the cross have been inspiring.
“The public does really enjoy seeing it lit. One comment I’ve heard includes that it is a spark of hope in a sometimes-dim world,” she said.
To help support maintenance and power costs, donations may be made to the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, in care of the cross-donation fund, P.O. Box 572, Grangeville, ID 83530.
