David Rauzi - Editor

David has spent nearly a quarter of a century writing and photographing Idaho County, it’s people, events and news. He’s a Star Trek aficionado who can quote Spock or Captain Picard or an obscure Deep Space Nine character and then seamlessly segue to a discussion about Grangeville’s water issues. Warning: Do not get him started on musicals.

David has spent nearly a quarter of a century writing and photographing Idaho County, it’s people, events and news. He’s a Star Trek aficionado who can quote Spock or Captain Picard or an obscure Deep Space Nine character and then seamlessly segue to a discussion about Grangeville’s water issues. Warning: Do not get him started on musicals.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.