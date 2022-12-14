Jane Updegrove, wife of Jim Updegrove and retired SRHS teacher, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home with the love of her life, Jim, beside her. Jane was a private, quiet, strong, independent lady who loved teaching, running, sled dogs and gardening. Her shy smile and kind way drew people to her. She and her husband were long-distance runners who trained together in the rugged hills of Papoose Creek above their home in the Salmon River Canyon. Jane was quite proficient in computers when they first came to Riggins; she was a great mentor for the rest of us teachers as we all began to learn computer skills. No service plans at this printing.
Irene Tallent, a former resident of Riggins, died Sunday, Dec. 4, in Weiser, Idaho, where she had lived since 2007. Irene weighed less than five pounds at birth and fit in a shoebox. As an adult, her smile could melt the biggest frown; she was so positive and fun to be around. She loved people and they loved her back. She and Jack loved Riggins and were very involved in church and the community until their health took them back to Weiser. Services for Irene were held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Weiser Community Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.