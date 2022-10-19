RIGGINS ­— Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge Street on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information or to rent for $35 an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Setup is Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, Nov. 25, 8-9:45 a.m.

Jet Boater’s Winter Ball will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It looks like a tropical theme. What will you wear? More info will be forthcoming.

