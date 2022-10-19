RIGGINS — Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge Street on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information or to rent for $35 an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Setup is Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, Nov. 25, 8-9:45 a.m.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It looks like a tropical theme. What will you wear? More info will be forthcoming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.