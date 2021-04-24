The birth rate for the U.S. in 2020 was 11.990 births per 1,000 people, a 0.09 percent increase from 2019. In 1960 the birth rate was 23.8; in 1970, 17.6; 1980, 14.8; 1990, 15.7; 2000. 14.3; and 2010, 13.8.
In 2019, Idaho’s birth rate was 39th in the U.S. at 12.20. Vermont had the lowest birth rate at 8.67, and the state with the highest birth rate was Utah at 14.93.
- Statistics from TheBalance.com, based on women ages 15-44.
