∙Chestnuts, actually the seed of a chestnut tree, are nutritional gems? There are 206 calories in 10 chestnuts and they contain fiber, copper, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, thiamine, folate, riboflavin and potassium. They are also low in fat and high in carbs and fiber.
∙Unrelated to true chestnuts, the horse chestnut bears unpalatable nuts enclosed in fleshy, thorny husks. These grow in zones 3-8.
∙Water chestnuts, often used in Asian food dishes, are completely unrelated to tree chestnuts. They are an aquatic vegetable.
∙The Christmas Song was originally written in 1944 by Mel Tormé and Bob Wells during a blistering heat wave in the middle of the summer. Early in 1946, the Nat King Cole Trio recorded the first version of Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. Cole wanted to record a second version using a small string section. His record label at the time, Capitol Records, advised against it. Cole got his way, and that version of the song became a massive hit on pop and R and B charts. Cole redid the song in 1953 and 1961. The 1961 version is the most popular. Of course, many others have also recorded the popular song.
