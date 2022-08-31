∙In 2012, the estimated domestic violence rate in Idaho was 19 victims/survivors per 1,000 people, totaling approximately 30,000 domestic violence victims/survivors.
∙33% of Idaho women and 38.2% of Idaho men experience intimate partner violence and/or stalking in their lifetimes.
∙42% of charges for violent crime in Idaho are domestic violence-related.
∙49% of Idaho kidnapping incidents are committed by the victim’s intimate partner.
∙One in four homicides in Idaho are intimate partner homicides, with 88% of the victims being women.
∙57% of intimate partner homicides in Idaho are committed with the use of a firearm.
∙1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
∙On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls, which translates to a call every 5 seconds.
∙In 2018, intimate partner violence accounted for 20% of all violent crime.
∙The presence of a gun in the home during a domestic violence incident increases the risk of homicide by at least 500%.
∙65% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner.
∙96% of the victims of these crimes are women.
Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.