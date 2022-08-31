∙In 2012, the estimated domestic violence rate in Idaho was 19 victims/survivors per 1,000 people, totaling approximately 30,000 domestic violence victims/survivors.

∙33% of Idaho women and 38.2% of Idaho men experience intimate partner violence and/or stalking in their lifetimes.

∙42% of charges for violent crime in Idaho are domestic violence-related.

∙49% of Idaho kidnapping incidents are committed by the victim’s intimate partner.

∙One in four homicides in Idaho are intimate partner homicides, with 88% of the victims being women.

∙57% of intimate partner homicides in Idaho are committed with the use of a firearm.

∙1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

∙On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls, which translates to a call every 5 seconds.

∙In 2018, intimate partner violence accounted for 20% of all violent crime.

∙The presence of a gun in the home during a domestic violence incident increases the risk of homicide by at least 500%.

∙65% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner.

∙96% of the victims of these crimes are women.

Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

