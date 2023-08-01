2022 was the year with the most criminal offenses from 2018-2022 for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, but, interestingly enough, if it weren’t for drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations it would actually be the lowest. The two offenses made up 70.05% of Group “A” offenses. Crunching the numbers of crime offenses of the past five years (minus 2021 due to incomplete records) if we factor out drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations, which make up on average 45.61% of Group “A” offenses of other years, the year 2022 would have on average 56 fewer offenses than other years in the period.
In fact, simple assault, rape, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, destruction of property, counterfeiting, fraud and stolen property offenses were all at the lowest in 2022 from the 2018-2022 period.
