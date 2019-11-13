IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
11/4/2019 TO 11/10/2019
Monday, November 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Slate Creek/Pending; Welfare check Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of credit cards Rock Rd/No Report; Welfare check Elk St Harpster/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Harassment S Main St/Report Taken; Possible DUI E Pine Ave/Unablet o Locate; Welfare check Pine St/Transferred to Latah County; Agency assist Kamiah; Report of intoxicated male, resulting in an intox hold Country Court Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Non-injury accident W North St; Citizen dispute S East 1st St; Fraudulent checks E Main St; Trespassing W Cunningham St;
Tuesday, November 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible night poachers Nine Pipe Lane/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute E Pine Ave/No Report; Harassment S Main St/Report Taken; Medical View Rd; Vehicle vs cows Hwy 14 MP 16/Report Taken;
GPD
Trespassing North D St; Theft of checks W Main St;
CPD
Business alarm Lewiston St; Loose horses Smith St;
Wednesday, November 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 33 yoa Cottonwood male W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Main St/No Report; Loose dogs Long Bluff Rd/Report Taken; Loose dog Adams Court/No Report; Domestic dispute Clearwater St/No Report; VIN Clear Creek Rd; Prowler West St & Pine Ave/No Report/Unfounded; Barking dogs West St/No Report; Cows out Hwy 12 MP 81.5;
GPD
Intoxication East South 1st St;
Thursday, November 7
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Lustig Rd; Welfare check Cove Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle rollover Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 229.5/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Medical Rapid River Ct; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 180/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist in delivering message Woodland Rd/No Report; Hit and run Fall Ave/Report Taken; Traffic offense Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Fire Hwy Pardee area;
GPD
Prowler Hall St; Medical W N 2nd St; Suspicious subject prowling South East St; Family dispute Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical Main St; Reckless driving Main St;
Friday, November 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Found license plate Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report; Medical Cove Rd; Citizen dispute over locked gate Diamond Springs Ranch/No Report; Report of subjects shooting across roadway Hwy 95 MP 213/Unable to Locate; Non injury one vehicle rollover, resulting in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Moscow male for DWP Greencreek Rd & Eckert Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on intoxicated subject Maple St Kamiah; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 139-147/Unable to Locate; Theft of money Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Trespassing Carlisle Ct/No Report; Hunters trespassing Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Loose dog chasing horses Liberty Reach Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 145; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 99/Report Taken; Intoxicated male Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Agency assist with uncooperative male Kamiah; Medical Clearwater Dr;
GPD
Barking dogs S Idaho Ave; Fender bender E Main St; VIN S Hall St; Medical E South St; Parking problem W South 2nd St;
Saturday, November 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Chimney fire Cove Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle rollover Glenwood Rd & Shenandoah Dr/Report Taken; Loitering Ping St/No Report; Report of someone cutting trees on private property, trees were not cut on private property Clearwater area/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 47 yoa Moscow female for a Washington County Warrant and the arrest of a 47 yoa Moscow male for an Idaho County Warrant Thenon St & B Ave; Report of spotlight hunters Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Mental problems Mulledy Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Welfare check W Main St; Custodial interference N D St; Business alarm, ending up being window broken from fight, resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Clarkston male Main St; Citizen dispute Nez Perce St & N Mill St;
CPD
Domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for Domestic Battery King St;
Sunday, November 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of house being destroyed S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd/Pending; Missing child, located & OK Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Trespassing Meadow Creek Rd/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident N end Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Big Salmon River Rd/No Report; Injury UTV crash Cow Creek/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 83/Report Taken; Domestic battery Elk City area/No Report;
GPD
Fire alarm S Idaho Ave; Business alarm W Main St; Business alarm E Main St; Threatening text messages Tamera Dr;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
