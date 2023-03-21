WHITE BIRD — A note from Darla Brumley: “The Annual White Bird Easter Egg hunt will be Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the White Bird Recreational District building (the old WB school). Ages 0-12 years are welcome to participate in the hunt and a raffle will follow. There will be refreshments available and I hear there may be a visit from the Easter Bunny. Donations and helpers are still needed; call Darla at 208-839-2205. Hope to see you all there!”

