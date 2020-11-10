Donors and volunteers have included the following:
Framing lumber-Idaho Forest Group; warehouse heat (donated labor; parts at cost)-ICP; building materials at cost-Grangeville Builders Supply; donation of all his time and expertise-general contractor Jerry Schwartz; painting-Rock-Right Drywall and Painting; framing and roofing labor-Men Reaching Men and men of the Clearwater Christian Fellowship; deep discount of excavation, gravel-Knife River; discounted concrete-Accumix; exterior paint-Bettie’s Floor and Décor; double glass door-GBS; all door frames and entry door-Schwartz Construction; cabinets, tops setting-Craig Holcomb; gravel-Kaschmitter Gravel; discounted electrical-Live Wire; discounted plumbing-Jay’s Plumbing; drywall-Kludt Drywall; refrigeration labor-Ken’s Heating; discounted flooring-Lindsley’s Home Furnishings; bathroom sinks-Early Bird Supply; cooler assembly labor-Up Front Construction; ad-hoc construction committee-Peter Kretzmann, Jeff Goldman and Dave Jarolimek.
Grantors/monetary donations have included the following:
$5,000 grant from Idaho Community Foundation (2019); $15,000 grant from the Laura Moore-Cunningham Foundation (2019); $5,000 grant from Grangeville Community Foundation (2019); $1,500 grant from the Monastery of St. Gertrude (2019); $75,000.00 grant from Lewis-Clark Healthcare Foundation (2019); $5,000 donation from Idaho Forest Group (2020); $15,000 grant from Steele-Reese Foundation founded by Emmett and Eleanor Reese (2020); $8,000 grant from Grangeville Community Foundation (2020); and $2,000 donation from Grangeville Elks Lodge (2020); as well as many community individuals.
Find the Camas Prairie Food Bank:
The Camas Prairie Food Bank is located at 411 E. North Street. Food Distribution days are Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For special USDA distributions, holiday events and additional information, see https://camasprairiefoodbank.org or see Camas Prairie Food Bank on Facebook. Call 208-507-2365.
