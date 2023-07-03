Ansgar Erikson – Henry Dahlsrud; Kaia Thorlaksdottir – Clare Uhlenkott; Erling Haroldson – Gregory Hattrup; Bjorn Erikson – Michael Hattrup; Brigit Thorlaksdottir – Faustina Bowen; Freda Eriksdottir – Catherine Uhlenkott; Hannah Haroldsdottir – Kaylyn Ahrens; Finn – Elijah Rauzi; Sigurd Ulfson – Easton Henrie; Leif – Joseph Uhlenkott; Gulbrand – Michael Bowen; Faðir Edvard – John Uhlenkott; Hulda – Sophia Mahoney; Erik Bjornson – Oliver Dahlsrud; Marte Þora Bjornsdottir – Mae Mahoney; Harold Erlingson – Dominic Uhlenkott; Kjerstin Erlingsdottir – Bridget Uhlenkott; Owen Oakbark – Becket Bowen; Drago– Patrick Bowen; Einar – Declan Bowen; Baldur – Jacob Kuther; Hodur – Frank Dahlsrud; Thorin – Jacob Kuther; Floki – Frank Dahlsrud; Young Owen Oakbark – Pierce Frei; Hravenhild – Gretel Frei; Troll – Patrick Bowen; Angel #1 Catherine Seubert; Angel #2 Adelaide Bowen; Angel #3 Agatha Bowen; Angel #4 Emily Seubert; Angel #5 Agnes Dahlsrud; Dagmar – Mary Bowen; Brenna – Veronica Hattrup; Boy – Declan Bowen; Girl – Scarlett Frei; Village Girls – Bernadette Uhlenkott, Scarlett Frei.

