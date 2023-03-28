The Riggins Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at noon at Riggins Elementary School. Age groups: baby-2, 3-Kindergarten, 1st-2nd grade, and 3rd-5th grade, with gold, silver and money eggs in each division. Each child who participates receives 50 cents. Inside the eggs are money, candy and prizes. They ask you to donate your plastic eggs back for use next year. I will be the MC. See you at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Alliance, will be held Sunday, April 9, at the SRHS football field at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be held at the Salmon River Community Church following the service, with regular church at 11 a.m. Public is invited to attend.

